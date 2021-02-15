StormTeam 3: Wind Chill Alerts Remain in Effect Through Tuesday Morning

A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the majority of our area with a Wind Chill Warning issued for four of our North Iowa counties. Both alerts are expected to expire at 10:00 am Tuesday morning as high temperatures look to pop back over the zero mark. From there, highs will continue to climb until we return to the 30s by the start of the next work week. We're not the only ones facing the onslaught of cold temps and weather alerts. On Sunday, all of Texas -every county- was under a Winter Storm Warning as an intense winter storm rushed through the state. This Monday, the storm continues to move eastward bringing heavy snow, ice, and winds to places already feeling the big chill from the arctic air mass pushing in from the north.