Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Warning - Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

StormTeam 3: Wind Chill Alerts Remain in Effect Through Tuesday Morning

Wind chills will remain dangerously low tonight, while the rest of the country faces other winter-related problems

Posted: Feb 15, 2021 5:10 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Photo Gallery 3 Images

A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the majority of our area with a Wind Chill Warning issued for four of our North Iowa counties. Both alerts are expected to expire at 10:00 am Tuesday morning as high temperatures look to pop back over the zero mark. From there, highs will continue to climb until we return to the 30s by the start of the next work week. We're not the only ones facing the onslaught of cold temps and weather alerts. On Sunday, all of Texas -every county- was under a Winter Storm Warning as an intense winter storm rushed through the state. This Monday, the storm continues to move eastward bringing heavy snow, ice, and winds to places already feeling the big chill from the arctic air mass pushing in from the north.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 473567

Reported Deaths: 6444
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin982781569
Ramsey42164787
Dakota35121377
Anoka32557379
Washington21518249
Stearns18517199
St. Louis14508261
Scott12838104
Wright12225113
Olmsted1149684
Sherburne857473
Carver739240
Clay673584
Rice658887
Blue Earth572334
Kandiyohi571374
Crow Wing508780
Chisago483043
Otter Tail473170
Benton437790
Winona409948
Mower393730
Douglas386468
Nobles381347
Goodhue378565
Polk338062
McLeod334349
Beltrami328948
Morrison318746
Lyon310643
Becker300741
Itasca300745
Isanti299549
Carlton295543
Steele294411
Pine276216
Freeborn271623
Nicollet245340
Todd238530
Brown234937
Le Sueur227420
Mille Lacs222546
Cass214724
Meeker204133
Waseca203117
Wabasha18383
Martin182227
Roseau172217
Hubbard158239
Houston154714
Dodge14884
Renville144840
Redwood144627
Fillmore13508
Chippewa134935
Cottonwood132820
Wadena126119
Faribault118116
Pennington115716
Aitkin115133
Rock114712
Sibley11399
Watonwan11248
Kanabec105019
Pipestone99924
Yellow Medicine96617
Murray9348
Jackson90810
Swift86918
Pope7765
Marshall74115
Stevens7228
Clearwater70614
Lake69717
Lac qui Parle67416
Wilkin65710
Koochiching61511
Lincoln4992
Big Stone4973
Grant4688
Norman4318
Mahnomen4297
Unassigned42568
Kittson39521
Red Lake3384
Traverse2975
Lake of the Woods2101
Cook1180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 327492

Reported Deaths: 5178
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk49982524
Linn19099305
Scott16737196
Black Hawk14698275
Woodbury13467205
Johnson1283068
Dubuque12126187
Dallas978685
Pottawattamie9597139
Story927343
Warren494767
Cerro Gordo492279
Clinton485980
Webster484483
Sioux469467
Marshall452769
Des Moines415855
Muscatine409787
Buena Vista404336
Wapello3806105
Plymouth361275
Jasper357065
Lee345847
Marion330966
Jones282654
Henry276335
Carroll262647
Bremer261053
Crawford245135
Boone236427
Washington234041
Benton228053
Mahaska211044
Jackson205937
Tama197663
Dickinson196837
Kossuth192552
Delaware183738
Clay180925
Winneshiek175726
Fayette174731
Buchanan172026
Hamilton170438
Wright170431
Hardin165034
Harrison164668
Cedar163020
Page162417
Clayton157753
Butler156230
Floyd146138
Mills145720
Poweshiek145029
Cherokee142335
Lyon142340
Allamakee137541
Madison136216
Hancock135827
Iowa135323
Grundy128630
Winnebago127230
Calhoun12669
Jefferson126331
Cass123147
Louisa119541
Appanoose119246
Mitchell118540
Chickasaw117313
Union116831
Sac115417
Unassigned11390
Emmet113339
Shelby112432
Humboldt110922
Franklin108119
Guthrie107128
Palo Alto97819
Howard96520
Montgomery95436
Clarke90520
Keokuk89929
Monroe87027
Pocahontas80418
Ida79932
Adair77025
Monona75223
Davis74223
Greene71710
Lucas68918
Osceola66013
Worth6484
Taylor62711
Fremont5409
Decatur5358
Van Buren52917
Ringgold49016
Audubon4549
Wayne43821
Adams3173
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
-3° wxIcon
Hi: -1° Lo: -21°
Feels Like: -3°
Mason City
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: -5° Lo: -20°
Feels Like: -25°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
-9° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -23°
Feels Like: -23°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
-8° wxIcon
Hi: -5° Lo: -22°
Feels Like: -23°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
-6° wxIcon
Hi: -3° Lo: -19°
Feels Like: -24°
A Warming Trend This Week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How cold affects tech

Image

Alexander Weiss controversy

Image

Avoiding car breakdowns in the cold

Image

Weekend Boost for Restaurants

Image

Blood Donations Needed

Image

Catalytic Converters Damaged and Stolen

Image

Growing Leafy Greens During The Cold

Image

Jeweler Sees Increase In Sales

Image

President's Day Marked With Aquittal Of Trump

Image

Mayo Clinic responds to concerns of COVID-19 variants

Community Events