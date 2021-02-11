StormTeam 3: Minor snow accumulation amid another cold day

Thursday will be another brutally cold day with a high temp of zero degrees, and wind chills 10 to 30 degrees below zero throughout the day.

But not only is there cold temps to consider, there is also snow!

A small disturbance passing through Iowa will bring light snowfall accumulations to much of the area. Less than an inch of snow seems likely in Southern Minnesota, with a tiny bit more in Northern Iowa. Isolated amounts above an inch are possible in parts of Northern Iowa. The snow will be possible all day long, but will mainly be on/off between the hours of 10am and 5pm.

More chances for flurries here or there both Friday and Saturday. More super cold air this weekend, with Valentine's Day sporting a high temp of 7 below, and wind chills as cold as 40 below!