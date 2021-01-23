StormTeam 3: Snow Will Fall Through the Night

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 6am Sunday as fluffy snow will continue to fall through Saturday night. Road conditions are likely to deteriorate as we slip later into Saturday evening but luckily the winds are not looking to be a problem for the remainder of the snowfall. With snow being light and fluffy this will help keep accumulations lower than some early-week predictions, but the entire area will be finishing off the snow event with at least 2-5" of fresh accumulation. Temperatures will see a slight rise during the duration of the event, lifting near 20 degrees during the overnight and to start our Sunday. Snow will taper off and end around 6-8am Sunday.