StormTeam 3: Mid-week warmup followed by a snow storm later this week?

The above-average weather continues, but not for much longer...

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will all present high temperatures well above the average for this time of year. A partly sunny/cloudy Tuesday will present some sunshine with temps rising into the mid-40s, and a completely sunny Wednesday will push these temps all the way into the low 50s by Wednesday afternoon. This is more than 20 degrees above average for this time of year, so be sure to take advantage of it.

A low-pressure system will ramp up into a winter storm across the center part of the country late this week, with potential impacts for our area. Rain and snow are both expected to be present in this storm, but how much of each we will see will depend on the track of the storm's center.

For now, consider that there is a decent chance for rain and snow both Friday and Saturday. Temps cool into the 20s and 30s after the storm passes.