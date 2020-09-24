StormTeam 3: Much Cooler Temperatures are on the Way

Not a big fan of the summer-like temps we've had these last several days? Well, just you wait! BIG changes are coming our way and Mother Nature is getting ready to deliver the cooler temps you've been waiting for! It's not necessarily an odd thing to get higher than normal temps during the interchange between Summer and Fall. Summer always like to hang on a little longer, just like Winter likes to invade the Spring. Regardless, the REAL Fall is headed our way very soon. Both Friday and Saturday will keep things warm as temperatures jump back into the upper 70s to lower 80s, but it's all downhill from there. A cold front trailing behind the warmer air from the start of the weekend will pass over us through Sunday, helping to keep highs near 70 for the day. Highs will then fall to the mid 60s Monday, followed by a steady drop to near 50 degrees coming into the latter half of the work week! The 6-10 Temperature Outlook shows a significant chance for below normal temps coming into the new month. The takeaway from this? Get out and enjoy the summer heat while it lasts because it may be a looooong time before it comes back to us.