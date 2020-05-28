StormTeam 3: Sunny and dry skies for the weekend

A stationary front has brought us a lot of clouds and rain these past few days, but now the pattern is changing.

A cold front from the northwest is pushing this stationary front out and away. In its place is cooler, drier air from the north backed by high pressure. This means from Friday through Sunday, you can expect mostly sunny skies, high temps around 70 degrees, and low humidity.

Be sure to enjoy it, because more heat and moisture will move back in early next week. Tuesday could make a run for 90 degrees!