StormTeam 3: This Weekend's Severe Weather Chances

Throughout the week we've been talking about the warm-up coming our way for Memorial Day Weekend, but as usual during a typical spring forecast, things have changed. The weekend is now trending cooler and cloudier with rain chances weakening as well. Scattered showers and isolated storms are still possible starting Friday evening and through Saturday, but with a lack of sunshine during both days the threat for any widespread severe weather has decreased significantly. Sunday, although still expected to remain mostly cloudy, will still need to be watched. Temps will climb into the 80s, or near them, and warmer temps always brings a threat for possible severity. Regardless, you need to plan for some rain this Memorial Day weekend with a few strong to severe storms still possible. Downloading the KIMT Weather App will keep you ahead of the game!