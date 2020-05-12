StormTeam 3: Heat builds for next week

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Warming is expected the next 10-14 days. Summer-like temps will be felt next week as highs soar well into the 70s and 80s. With the warmth will usher in humidity, which could spell trouble with thunderstorms. We'll watch the threat for severe weather and let you know!
