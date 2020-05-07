StormTeam 3: Freeze warning tonight for parts of the area; when you need to cover your plants

Unusually cold temperatures tonight and Friday night with lows from the lower 20s to lower 30s. The cold could damage or kill unprotected tender vegetation. In addition, blossoms could be killed on some fruit trees.

Cover any sensitive plants or bring them indoors. You may also want to disconnect and drain garden hoses and bring hummingbird feeders inside overnight to prevent them from freezing.

Four out of the next five days will give parts of the region a chance for frost or a freeze. A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight for southern Minnesota - all spots in our viewing area should cover their plants tonight, Friday night, Sunday and Monday night, too.