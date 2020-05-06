StormTeam 3: Frost/Freeze threat later this week

As an unseasonably cool airmass settles over the region, frost and a hard freeze are likely to impact portions of the area over the next few nights, possibly even into next week. Monitor the latest forecast – even lows in the mid 30s can damage cold-sensitive plants. Before going to bed, cover any sensitive plants or bring them indoors if possible. You may also want to disconnect and drain garden hoses and bring hummingbird feeders inside overnight to prevent them from freezing.