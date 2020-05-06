Photo Gallery 2 Images
As an unseasonably cool airmass settles over the region, frost and a hard freeze are likely to impact portions of the area over the next few nights, possibly even into next week. Monitor the latest forecast – even lows in the mid 30s can damage cold-sensitive plants. Before going to bed, cover any sensitive plants or bring them indoors if possible. You may also want to disconnect and drain garden hoses and bring hummingbird feeders inside overnight to prevent them from freezing.
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Frost/Freeze threat later this week
- StormTeam 3: Tracking our severe weather threats
- StormTeam 3: Outlining tonight's snow threat
- StormTeam 3: Freeze Warning issued as temps plummet
- StormTeam 3: Patchy freezing fog across parts of the area
- StormTeam 3: Rainy week ahead
- StormTeam 3: Precipitation Threats on a Mild Thursday
- StormTeam 3: Marginal Threat for Severe Weather Monday
- StormTeam 3: Tracking a pleasant week ahead
- StormTeam 3: Arctic air comes next week
Scroll for more content...