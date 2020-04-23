StormTeam 3: Rain showers likely tonight into Friday

Photo Gallery 2 Images
Disturbance moves in later tonight touching off scattered showers through the overnight and Friday morning. The activity comes to a hault by Friday early afternoon. If the rain ends soon enough, highs will jump into the 50s to near 60. Slight rain shower chances move back in for Saturday, but shouldn't disrupt much of the weekend.
