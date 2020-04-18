StormTeam 3: Tracking where the cold air is

We had a chilly week, do we have to worry about more cold wintry air heading our way?

For the time being, it looks like we will be able to steer clear.

For the coming week, and likely the week after that, the atmosphere is positioned to bring the bulk of the cold arctic air towards the east coast of the United States. Whereas the west coast will be heating up. For us here in the Midwest, that means about normal temperatures for this time of year (highs of around 60 degrees).

This doesn't mean we won't see our shares of warmer and cooler days. Cold fronts will occasionally slip in from the north and bring us some slightly cooler air. One such front will move through Saturday night and push Sunday's highs into the low 50s. Another such front moves in Monday night and will cool down Tuesday's temps.

We will also occasionally receive the opposite. Warmer air will slip into the area on Wednesday, and push high temps into the low 70s! We will be watching for some showers late Wednesday with all the energy that will be in the atmosphere then.

The week looks to end rather rainy, but for now. Enjoy mostly normal spring like temps with continued sunshine through Wednesday.