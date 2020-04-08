StormTeam 3: A cooler trend begins Wednesday

After temps reaching the 70s on Tuesday it's sad to report that the warmer temps are now coming to an end. Starting Wednesday, northwestern winds will ramp up in intensity and bring along cooler air. Wednesday and Thursday will be breezy, blustery during the overnights, thanks to the cooler winds - which could gusts up to 35 mph during the daytime hours. Highs on Wednesday will top off around the daily norm in the mid 50s but come Thursday, temps will plummet. Highs will struggle to even get into the low 40s. By Friday, we'll see a bit of recovery with temps in the upper 40s but the next work week will begin with temperatures falling back near 40.