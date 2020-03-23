Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

StormTeam 3: Wanna get out of the house? Go for a walk or hike

A forecast for all of us

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 6:30 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 3 Images

Tired of being cooped up inside? A great way to get out of the house - while still maintaining social distancing - is to go for a walk, hike, or bike ride! As long as you are not interacting with others while out, you will be safe from Coronavirus. You can even go with others in your household.

The forecast this week is not fantastic for getting out of the house. Tuesday will be cloudy and windy, but the high temperature will be around 50 by around 5pm. Rain is expected Wednesday and Friday. Next week though, the clouds clear and the temps warm - perfect conditions to hit the trails.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dr. Rick Kennedy interview

Image

Winnebago halts production through April 12

Image

Mayo Clinic doctor talks about possible treatment for COVID-19

Image

Making masks for healthcare workers

Image

Moving forward with emergency declaration in Rochester

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Image

Flattening the curve: online learning

Image

Coronavirus testing process

Image

Gas prices under $2 in both Minnesota and Iowa

Image

The Landing hosts Saturday supper

Community Events