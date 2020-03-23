StormTeam 3: Wanna get out of the house? Go for a walk or hike

Tired of being cooped up inside? A great way to get out of the house - while still maintaining social distancing - is to go for a walk, hike, or bike ride! As long as you are not interacting with others while out, you will be safe from Coronavirus. You can even go with others in your household.

The forecast this week is not fantastic for getting out of the house. Tuesday will be cloudy and windy, but the high temperature will be around 50 by around 5pm. Rain is expected Wednesday and Friday. Next week though, the clouds clear and the temps warm - perfect conditions to hit the trails.