StormTeam 3: First day of spring could bring severe weather, late night snow

Spring officially begins Thursday evening, and just in time, Thursday will feature our first chance for a few severe thunderstorms. As of now, the greatest chance for severe storms will be for areas near and south of Interstate 90, where a few storms could produce large hail or damaging winds. We should note that widespread severe storms are not expected, but if you plan to be outdoors Thursday afternoon or early evening, be prepared to take action should storms approach your area. Colder air punches in behind the system which will mean a batch of snow on Friday morning. Be aware of chainging weather conditions with a few inches possible.