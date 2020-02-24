Clear
StormTeam 3: March may not be the end of winter

Temperatures may drop below average for the month

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 3:27 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

A cold spill of Canadian and Arctic air could influence the majority of the United States heading into March.  This not only will impact a chunk of March with well below average temperatures, it could send the month below normal.  Stay tuned!

