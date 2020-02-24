A cold spill of Canadian and Arctic air could influence the majority of the United States heading into March. This not only will impact a chunk of March with well below average temperatures, it could send the month below normal. Stay tuned!
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: March may not be the end of winter
- StormTeam 3: 2019-2020 Winter Outlook
- StormTeam 3: Winter Storm Warning issued
- StormTeam 3: Winter Weather Advisory in effect
- StormTeam 3: Missing the winter chill?
- StormTeam 3: Winter storm possible Sunday
- StormTeam 3: Monday's winter weather impacts
- StormTeam 3: Major winter storm expected to drop heavy snow
- StormTeam 3: Winter storm swings heavy snow north
- StormTeam 3: Winter weather throughout the day Monday
Scroll for more content...