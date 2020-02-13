Clear
StormTeam 3: Cold blast one more night

Wind chill advisories and warnings continue Thursday night

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 3:06 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Dangerous wind chills crank up again for the rest of Thursday and into Friday morning with an Arctic front.  Lows will fall between -10 to -20 degrees while wind chills could plummet as cold as -40 to -45 degrees.  Frost bite could occur in less than 20 minutes; take care of your neighbors and pets, too.

Mason City
Clear
-5° wxIcon
Hi: -5° Lo: -18°
Feels Like: -28°
Albert Lea
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: -8° Lo: -19°
Feels Like: -25°
Austin
Clear
-4° wxIcon
Hi: -3° Lo: -19°
Feels Like: -24°
Charles City
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: -5° Lo: -19°
Feels Like: -24°
Rochester
Clear
-5° wxIcon
Hi: -4° Lo: -19°
Feels Like: -24°
