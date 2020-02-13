StormTeam 3: Cold blast one more night

Dangerous wind chills crank up again for the rest of Thursday and into Friday morning with an Arctic front. Lows will fall between -10 to -20 degrees while wind chills could plummet as cold as -40 to -45 degrees. Frost bite could occur in less than 20 minutes; take care of your neighbors and pets, too.
