StormTeam 3 Tour at George W. Gibbs Elementary in Rochester

The StormTeam 3 Tour was out again on their 14th trip of the school year - this time in Rochester. Chief Meteorologist Chris Nelson, Meteorologist Sara Knox, and Meteorologist Sean Macaday visited George W. Gibbs Elementary School and spoke to 350 kids about the fun of weather. Four interactive weather experiments, severe weather topics, and tons of fun were experienced today. If you're interested in a spot at your school for this Tour, please email the team at weather@kimt.com.
