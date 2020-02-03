Clear
StormTeam 3: Cooler with snow shower chances later this week

Colder to kick off the first week of February

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 4:08 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

A deep upper-level trough keeps the cooler air in this week.  We may see a few bouts of snow showers later in the week.  However, sunshine is in the forecast for the middle of the week; a pretty typical February is on tap. 

Temperatures cool back to normal this week
