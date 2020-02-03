StormTeam 3: Cooler with snow shower chances later this week

Photo Gallery 1 Images
A deep upper-level trough keeps the cooler air in this week. We may see a few bouts of snow showers later in the week. However, sunshine is in the forecast for the middle of the week; a pretty typical February is on tap.
