Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

StormTeam 3: New Year's Eve Night will be quiet and colder

Lows fall into the teens

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 4:27 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 2 Images

A weak area of high pressure is into the area overnight and for parts of Wednesday. This will send our temperatures tumbling into the teens with the fresh snowpack. Keep in mind, lows should be down in the high single digits and lower teens this time of year. So, even with the lows running a touch above average, you'll still have to bundle up for the festivities tonight. Another quiet day is expected to start 2020 on Wednesday as the temps begin to climb again back into the 30s to near 40. Ahead of the next storm system on Thursday, temps are expected to jump back into the low 40s before a chance of snow arrives for Thursday night and Friday. Minor accumulation is possible, but this will have much smaller impacts compared to the last system. Dry weather for the start of the weekend before another small snow chance returns on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy

Highs: Mid 20s
Winds: NW 10-15, Gusts Near 30 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid Teens
Winds: WNW 5-10, Gusts Near 20 mph

New Year's Day: Mostly sunny
Highs: Upper 30s
Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 4°
Warmer weather arrives for the new year
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Year in Review: November and December

Image

Sara's New Year's Eve Morning Forecast

Image

2019: Minnesota High School Sports Year in Review

Image

Iowa Sports 2019 Recap

Image

Safe Ridez, getting you and your car home safe

Image

Gamez and More leaving Apache Mall

Image

Slick commute for travelers in North Iowa

Image

MNDOT Takes on Winter Conditions

Image

Family Promise Meal

Image

Holiday Winter Gear Drive

Community Events