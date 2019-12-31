StormTeam 3: New Year's Eve Night will be quiet and colder

Photo Gallery 2 Images
A weak area of high pressure is into the area overnight and for parts of Wednesday. This will send our temperatures tumbling into the teens with the fresh snowpack. Keep in mind, lows should be down in the high single digits and lower teens this time of year. So, even with the lows running a touch above average, you'll still have to bundle up for the festivities tonight. Another quiet day is expected to start 2020 on Wednesday as the temps begin to climb again back into the 30s to near 40. Ahead of the next storm system on Thursday, temps are expected to jump back into the low 40s before a chance of snow arrives for Thursday night and Friday. Minor accumulation is possible, but this will have much smaller impacts compared to the last system. Dry weather for the start of the weekend before another small snow chance returns on Sunday.
Today: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 20s
Winds: NW 10-15, Gusts Near 30 mph
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid Teens
Winds: WNW 5-10, Gusts Near 20 mph
New Year's Day: Mostly sunny
Highs: Upper 30s
Winds: SW 5-10 mph
