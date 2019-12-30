StormTeam 3: Monday Snow - The Latest

A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until midnight tonight for the majority of our area. This means travel is expected to be heavily impacted as the 2nd phase of our weekend winter system heads across the area. A early morning wintry mixture/freezing drizzle will turn to snow as we slowly enter into the cold sector of the low pressure spiral. With the center of the low retreating eastward, winds will begin picking up coming into the afternoon as well. Gusts could reach up to 40 mph today which will usher in a threat for blowing snow during the lunch and evening commutes. Scattered snow will continue into the evening and overnight hours before the system moves out. Through Tuesday, clouds will gradually clear out as we stick to temps in the mid 20s (right about where we should be during this time of the year). Temps will jump up for the new year with our next chance for rain heading in Thursday.

A Winter Storm Warning can be found across Wisconsin. A Blizzard Warning can be found in North Dakota.