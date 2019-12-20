Clear
StormTeam 3: Mildest weekend since October

Temps may run at 50

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 3:07 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

An upper-level ridge builds across the Midwest sending temperatures well above normal.  Highs will run toward 50 for some spots on Sunday, and it'll be the nicest weekend we have had since mid-October.  Remember that the first day of winter kicks off tomorrow, Saturday December 21st.  Enjoy the warmth as things change quickly this time of year.  

Mason City
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 27°
Tracking warmer air for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

