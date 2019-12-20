StormTeam 3: Mildest weekend since October

An upper-level ridge builds across the Midwest sending temperatures well above normal. Highs will run toward 50 for some spots on Sunday, and it'll be the nicest weekend we have had since mid-October. Remember that the first day of winter kicks off tomorrow, Saturday December 21st. Enjoy the warmth as things change quickly this time of year.
