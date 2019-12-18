TODAY'S WEDNESDAY WHICH MEANS ANOTHER STORMTEAM THREE SCHOOL TOUR.
THIS MORNING WE WERE AT LEROY-OSTRANDER.
WE PERFORMED SOME FUN EXPERIMENTS.
SUCH A GREAT GROUP OF KIDS...
NEXT WEEK WE'LL BE VISITING
Related Content
- StormTeam 3 Tour at Leroy-Ostrander Elementary
- Countdown to Kickoff: LeRoy-Ostrander
- Golden Apple Award: Tiffany Timm, LeRoy-Ostrander
- Parents want answers at Leroy-Ostrander
- LeRoy-Ostrander and Southland: A rivalry reborn
- LeRoy-Ostrander enjoys hot stretch to open season
- Details scarce as Leroy-Ostrander Public School teacher and principal under investigation
- StormTeam 3 Tour at Hawthorne Elementary in Albert Lea
- StormTeam 3 Tour at Fillmore Central Elementary in Preston
- UPDATE: Boil Advisory lifted for Ostrander
Scroll for more content...