Clear

StormTeam 3: November on par for second coldest on record

Good news is the temperatures begin to warm up

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 3:08 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 2 Images

It's a cold start to November with average high tempeatures this month at 31.5°.  The avearge is even more impressive set at 23.2°; coldest on record is 22.9°.  The good news is we begin to warm up! 

Quiet weather is expected tonight as high pressure nudges into the area. This will keep the clouds away from most of us the rest of Thursday, and then increasing clouds expected as we turn closer to the end of the week with a cold front. This won't have any moisture attached to it for Friday. Dry weather continues into Saturday, but a weak surface boundary and trough may spark drizzle or freezing drizzle for Saturday night and early Sunday. We'll have to watch the driving conditions on Sunday morning with slick roads. Early next week ushers in another round of northwesterly winds and flow, which is key for bringing weak wrinkles of energy. This may lead to a few bouts of precipitation, the confidence is low right now.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
Here comes the sun
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather 11/14

Image

2 shot early Thursday morning in Rochester

Image

SAW: Stewartville

Image

Osage moves on to semifinals

Image

Roch Firefighters sell shirts for charity

Image

Impeachment hearings: Day one

Image

Saving Pete's Kitchen

Image

Practicing creativity in One Discovery Square

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour at Sibley Elementary in Albert Lea

Image

Looking ahead to warmer temps

Community Events