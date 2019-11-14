StormTeam 3: November on par for second coldest on record

It's a cold start to November with average high tempeatures this month at 31.5°. The avearge is even more impressive set at 23.2°; coldest on record is 22.9°. The good news is we begin to warm up!

Quiet weather is expected tonight as high pressure nudges into the area. This will keep the clouds away from most of us the rest of Thursday, and then increasing clouds expected as we turn closer to the end of the week with a cold front. This won't have any moisture attached to it for Friday. Dry weather continues into Saturday, but a weak surface boundary and trough may spark drizzle or freezing drizzle for Saturday night and early Sunday. We'll have to watch the driving conditions on Sunday morning with slick roads. Early next week ushers in another round of northwesterly winds and flow, which is key for bringing weak wrinkles of energy. This may lead to a few bouts of precipitation, the confidence is low right now.