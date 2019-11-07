Clear
StormTeam 3: Warmer weekend before another plunge

A warm front will help warm us for the weekend before temps tumble once again

Nov 7, 2019
Sara Knox

We're waking up in the single digits this Thursday morning with wind chills falling below the zero mark. Not the best way to wake up, for sure...especially if you're no fan of the cold!

It's tough to accept, but the cold is most certainly here and will be with us for some time.

That being said, there's still a "warm-up" heading our way this weekend in the form of a warm front. Winds will be returning from the south which will pump temps back into the lower 40s for Saturday! Woo hoo!

Unfortunately, the warm weather will head out as quickly as it popped in. Another surge of arctic air returns starting Sunday.

For Veterans Day Monday, highs will stick below 20 degrees.

