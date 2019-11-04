StormTeam 3: Cold pattern brings snow this week

Cloudy conditions continue the rest of Monday with perhaps a isolated showers of rain or snow possible. Some clearing takes place overnight with stars and the moon out to shine as lows fall into the 20s. Increasing clouds stroll back in on Tuesday with another wave of low pressure. Snow is likely by the evening and overnight, and will taper off by Wednesday morning. A few inches of snow along with gusty winds will be on the menu for the Wednesday time period. Strong high pressure builds behind the snowfall that will push continued cooler air in our direction, but also the sun will be in view for a few days. Cold nights and days are on the horizon the next week or two with no warm ups coming. High temperatures should be around 50 this time of year, and they'll be lucky to even hit 40 the next week.

Tonight: Gradual claering

Lows: Low to Mid 20s

Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds with light snow by evening

Highs: Mid 30s

Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy and light snow

Lows: Near 30

Winds: SSW 5-15