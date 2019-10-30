Clear

StormTeam 3: Sunny spells, spooky cold

Batty temperatures, carved clouds

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 9:06 PM
Updated: Oct 30, 2019 9:11 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Halloween may be worst for folks to our east with a major fall storm producing snowfall. 

We'll see clouds and cool highs below average in the 30s.   

The region may see flurries on Friday morning before returning to some sun by the weekend.

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
Halloween looking a lot less scary but staying very cold
