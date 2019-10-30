Halloween may be worst for folks to our east with a major fall storm producing snowfall.
We'll see clouds and cool highs below average in the 30s.
The region may see flurries on Friday morning before returning to some sun by the weekend.
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Sunny spells, spooky cold
- StormTeam3: Spooky cold temperatures in view for Halloween
- Stormteam 3: From mild and sunny to cold later this week
- StormTeam 3: Sunny skies Monday, rain chances return Tuesday
- StormTeam 3: Sunny skies, mild air heading into the weekend
- StormTeam 3: Miss out on the snow, not the cold
- Spelling bee 'octo-champs' describe the night the 'dictionary lost'
- StormTeam 3: Tracking storms Tuesday with sunny weather on the way
- Stormteam 3: Gorgeous weather behind the cold front the rest of the week
- StormTeam 3: Bundle up with cold and snow showers coming late this week
Scroll for more content...