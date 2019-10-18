StormTeam 3: Nice weekend with warmth and wind

A big dome of high pressure is situated around a chunk of the country bringing nice weather, sunshine, and temperatures running above average in the 60s. The winds have been on the increase all day with a Wind Advisory running into the evening hours as peak gusts approach 40-45 mph. This should help transport enough moisture around a weak front which may kick up a broken line of showers late tonight. Lows will fall into the mid and upper 40s. Another disturbance drives in for Sunday night and Monday that will produce rain and even a few thunderstorms. Cooler air sinks in behind this system and highs in the 40s and 50s will be likely for most of next week.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with showers

Lows: Upper 40s

Winds: SSE 15-25

Tomorrow: Early showers, then turning mostly sunny

Highs: Mid 60s

Winds: WNW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear

Lows: Low 40s

Winds: NW ~ 5