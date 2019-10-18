Clear
StormTeam 3: Nice weekend with warmth and wind

Windy and mild weather pattern

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 2:53 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

A big dome of high pressure is situated around a chunk of the country bringing nice weather, sunshine, and temperatures running above average in the 60s. The winds have been on the increase all day with a Wind Advisory running into the evening hours as peak gusts approach 40-45 mph. This should help transport enough moisture around a weak front which may kick up a broken line of showers late tonight. Lows will fall into the mid and upper 40s. Another disturbance drives in for Sunday night and Monday that will produce rain and even a few thunderstorms. Cooler air sinks in behind this system and highs in the 40s and 50s will be likely for most of next week.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Winds: SSE 15-25

Tomorrow: Early showers, then turning mostly sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
Winds: WNW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear
Lows: Low 40s
Winds: NW ~ 5

Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 65°
