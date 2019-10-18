Photo Gallery 2 Images
A big dome of high pressure is situated around a chunk of the country bringing nice weather, sunshine, and temperatures running above average in the 60s. The winds have been on the increase all day with a Wind Advisory running into the evening hours as peak gusts approach 40-45 mph. This should help transport enough moisture around a weak front which may kick up a broken line of showers late tonight. Lows will fall into the mid and upper 40s. Another disturbance drives in for Sunday night and Monday that will produce rain and even a few thunderstorms. Cooler air sinks in behind this system and highs in the 40s and 50s will be likely for most of next week.
Tonight: Increasing clouds with showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Winds: SSE 15-25
Tomorrow: Early showers, then turning mostly sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
Winds: WNW 5-15
Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear
Lows: Low 40s
Winds: NW ~ 5
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Nice weekend with warmth and wind
- Rockford cleans up after weekend winds
- StormTeam 3: Northern Lights possible this weekend
- StormTeam 3: Wild winds and plentiful sunshine for Tuesday
- Nice weekend for sail boat races on Clear Lake
- StormTeam 3: One last cool and cloudy day, then nice weather returns
- Storm Team 3: Warmth returns again after the rain
- StormTeam 3: Rain chances return for the weekend
- StormTeam 3: Tracking severe storms possible this weekend
- Stormteam 3: Dry and cool this weekend, rain coming Monday