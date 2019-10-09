StormTeam 3: Major October storm cooking

The dry, warm stretch comes to an end tomorrow as high pressure moves on out. Attention quickly turns to the developing storm system which will bring the first big snowfall to the Midwest and Plains this season. The storm will cross east and since we'll be in the warm sector of the storm, rain will be likely on Thursday into early Friday. Models are indicating a few rumbles of thunder as well within the line of rain for the end of the week. A very strong, sharp cold front tracks through the area on Friday morning sending temps plummeting into the 40s from as high as the 60s, with wind chills down into the teens by Saturday morning. As the surge of cold marches in, snow showers could be possible wrapping around the low on Saturday. Accumulation is not expected. Brisk winds last into early next week out of the west gusting to 40 mph.