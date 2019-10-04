StormTeam 3: Rain returning Saturday

Clouds are on the increase for tonight as another storm system tracks into the viewing area. Cloudy this evening with temperatures hovering in the 40s, and after midnight the rain will pick up. The heaviest rainfall will take place between 3 am and 9 am. Rain then becomes more scattered the rest of the day as cloudy conditions and temps in the low 60s are expected. Winds pick up the next three or four days as peak gusts may approach 30-35 mph. This will lead to drier conditions and warmer temperatures back in the 60s.

Most of the highs next week will be above average, and a few spots may make a run at 70 degrees midweek. A colder low pressure system drives in later next week which will mean widespread frost and even the chance for light snow in some corners of the Midwest.