StormTeam 3: Rain comes to an end overnight

Wave of low pressure is the last surge of rain we'll see today, which may last into the overnight hours. Lows will linger in the 50s the rest of Wednesday and the remaining two days of the work week. High pressure will begin to nudge into the region. This will bring drier weather until Saturday before rain showers return. The temporary dry weather will lead to a very chilly night and morning on Friday. Expect lows to plummet into the 30s and 40s. After the showers move out on Saturday, another round of dry weather is forecasted for the end of the weekend and most of next week.