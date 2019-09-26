StormTeam 3: Northern Lights possible this weekend

Well, here we go again, folks! The northern lights may peek their head out again this weekend. Friday night and Saturday night, the Space Weather Prediction Center has already issued a G1 Geomagnetic Storm Watch and a G2 Geomagnetic Storm Watch.

The last time we saw a geomagnetic storm of this magnitude the northern lights made their way into Minnesota, Wisconsin, Upper and Lower Michigan, and even parts of Iowa and northern Illinois.

Best way to view them will be after 11 pm into 3 am away from city lights!