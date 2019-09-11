StormTeam 3: Widespread heavy rain and severe storms lasts into Thursday

A busy weather forecast is coming up into Thursday night with more rounds of rain. There's a chance for scattered showers and storms the rest of Wednesday, however, the better threat will take place after midnight. Warm front placement will be pivotal to where the heaviest rainfall takes place and how much an area could end up receiving. Overnight, the combination of severe storms and heavy rain will be cemented across the Midwest, including the viewing area. We'll see if there's a Flash Flood Watch issued for parts of our region depending on how the rain sets up. One last round of strong to severe storms will race in Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Main threats again will be high winds and heavy rainfall. A strong cold front gets rid of those severe storms and high moisture values by Friday. Expect a drastic difference in weather with an autumn-like pattern for just one day as highs remain in the 60s and lots of wind. Saturday looks pretty nice with climbing temperatures and increasing chances of rain and a storm by Saturday night and early Sunday. Highs go back into the low 80s again early next week.