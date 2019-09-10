StormTeam 3: Tracking a hot and humid day with more storms on the way

A few lingering showers will be present this early morning, mainly south of I-90 and throughout north Iowa. Although severe weather is not expected during this time, lightning and thunder will be possible alongside brief moments of moderate to heavy rainfall within these pockets. As the day progresses, so will the heat.

Temperatures will be climbing into the low to upper 80s today, well above the average, with dew points reaching up as well. A muggy Tuesday is upon us with bits of the sunshine coming out during the afternoon and early evening hours. The additional heating from the sun will add fuel to the atmosphere coming into the overnight tonight.

Showers and storms return with a chance for severity through Wednesday morning. Shower and storm chances then rollover into Thursday. It won't be until Friday where this active pattern finally shows signs of a shift. By the weekend, mostly sunny skies and slightly above average temps return.