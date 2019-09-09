StormTeam 3: Warm front could bring severe weather into tonight

A gradual lifting warm front along with a strong disturbance could bring severe weather to the area Monday evening into early Tuesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the whole KIMT viewing area for a slight risk of severe weather, which is level 2 of 5 levels. The only uncertainty is the amount of cloud cover from the early rain and storms today. If we can get clearing, storms may produce high winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes. The atmosphere is also primed for heavy rainfall the next three days. Rainfall totals may exceed 3" in some parts by Wednesday night.