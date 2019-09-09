Clear
StormTeam 3: Warm front could bring severe weather into tonight

All modes of severe weather are possible

A gradual lifting warm front along with a strong disturbance could bring severe weather to the area Monday evening into early Tuesday morning.  The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the whole KIMT viewing area for a slight risk of severe weather, which is level 2 of 5 levels.  The only uncertainty is the amount of cloud cover from the early rain and storms today.  If we can get clearing, storms may produce high winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes.  The atmosphere is also primed for heavy rainfall the next three days.  Rainfall totals may exceed 3" in some parts by Wednesday night. 

Tracking more severe weather through the week
