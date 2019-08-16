Clear

StormTeam 3: Tracking severe storms possible this weekend

We're keeping an eye on a potential line of storms looking to move in Saturday

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 5:28 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

We're keeping a close eye on the skies this weekend, tracking the potential for severe storms both Saturday and Sunday. The question is, will it impact any of your outdoor plans? The answers will vary, of course, but I'm happy to report that, as of now, the storms look to take aim during the nighttime hours of Saturday and linger into early Sunday morning. Widespread severe development is not expected (more good news) but storms that do manifest could quickly become strong to severe and may pose a threat of hail and gusty winds mainly south of I-90. Locally heavy rain will also bring a threat for minor flooding.

We do see some small chances for more showers and storms through the next work week but it's too early to determine the severe threat.

