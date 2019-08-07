Clear

StormTeam 3: What's the storm potential for Wednesday?

If storms can manifest this Wednesday they could become severe.

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 7:11 AM
Updated: Aug 7, 2019 7:48 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Photo Gallery 3 Images

More sunshine is expected for us today but with a twist; another chance for severe weather also heads our way for this Wednesday despite chances for widespread showers and storms remaining on the lower side.

That being said, if storms can develop across our area they do have the chance of becoming strong or severe as the atmosphere is decently primed for it, thanks to more southern air pushing in heat and moisture.

Highs will climb into the middle 80s which is above average for this time of the year. With a cold front advancing in from the northwest acting as the trigger, storm chances will slightly rise later this morning and through the afternoon.

Olmsted and Fillmore County, along with portions of Dodge, Mower, and Howard, are currently under a slight risk (2 of 5) for severe weather, with the rest of us in a marginal risk (1 of 5). Behind the front, cooler and drier air await to finish off the workweek.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking possible storms today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Protecting your home from burglaries

Image

Diversity Council Turns 30

Image

Tracking Severe Weather Chances for Wednesday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: What's the storm potential for Wednesday?

Image

Bruins hire new goalie coach

Image

CTK: Iowa State

Image

Motokazie Supercross

Image

Mason City Council

Image

CTK: Minnesota Vikings

Image

Preston Police Chief bids farewell after 19-years

Community Events