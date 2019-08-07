StormTeam 3: What's the storm potential for Wednesday?

More sunshine is expected for us today but with a twist; another chance for severe weather also heads our way for this Wednesday despite chances for widespread showers and storms remaining on the lower side.

That being said, if storms can develop across our area they do have the chance of becoming strong or severe as the atmosphere is decently primed for it, thanks to more southern air pushing in heat and moisture.

Highs will climb into the middle 80s which is above average for this time of the year. With a cold front advancing in from the northwest acting as the trigger, storm chances will slightly rise later this morning and through the afternoon.

Olmsted and Fillmore County, along with portions of Dodge, Mower, and Howard, are currently under a slight risk (2 of 5) for severe weather, with the rest of us in a marginal risk (1 of 5). Behind the front, cooler and drier air await to finish off the workweek.