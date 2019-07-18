StormTeam 3: Dangerous heat indices Thursday and Friday

The heavy overnight rain will cease around 7 am (with isolated storm chances returning Thursday night) and then the focus turns to the oppressive heat. With all this new moisture, partially sunny skies and rising temps will really heat things up!

Dew points will be jumping into the mid-70s for some of us with surface temps in the 90s. This equals heat indices in the 100s. This is only round one of the intense heat! Friday welcomes back even more sunshine and thus more heat!

A Heat Advisory will stay in effect for today and tomorrow with an Excessive Heat Warning for Floyd County. Temps will cool back to normal (and even slightly below normal) coming into the late weekend and early workweek.

Excessive Heat Warning

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Dangerous Heat Today Until Saturday... .Dangerous heat is expected from today until Saturday with Friday shaping up as the hottest day. Highest temperatures and heat indices are expected across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, as well as some river valley locations. Exposure to heat for multiple days is very dangerous, especially for the elderly, children, and pets. Be sure to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts, especially if you have outdoor plans. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* TEMPERATURE...Afternoon temperatures well into the 90s, with heat indices topping off in the 105 to 110 range.

* IMPACTS...This dangerous and prolonged heat can cause heat illnesses, especially in the elderly, very young and pets.

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun... and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Heat Advisory

Areas Affected: Anoka; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Le Sueur; Martin; Nicollet; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* TEMPERATURE...Highs around 90 Thursday and 90 to 95 Friday, combined with dew points in the 70s, will make for heat indices of 95 to 105 degrees for both Thursday and Friday afternoon. Low temperatures will only fall to 70 to 75, providing little relief from the heat.

* IMPACTS...The high heat indices during the day will lead to increased risk for heat-related illness for those active outdoors or with limited access to air conditioning.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside. When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

Excessive Heat Warning

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hardin; Humboldt; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Sultry Conditions Continue Through Saturday... .High pressure will strengthen through the end of this week resulting in hot temperatures and high humidity values. This will lead to high heat index values through Saturday. Little relief from the heat is expected during the overnight hours with lows remaining in the 70s to around 80. Some relief is expected by later in the weekend as a cold front moves into Iowa. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* TEMPERATURE...Highs are expected in the 90s with dewpoints in the 70s. This is likely to lead to heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees on Thursday and Friday. Little relief is expected during the night with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

* IMPACTS...Heat-related illnesses may occur due to the prolonged period of heat and humidity.

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a DANGEROUS SITUATION in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Heat Advisory

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Sultry Conditions Continue Through Saturday... .High pressure will strengthen through the end of this week resulting in hot temperatures and high humidity values. This will lead to high heat index values through Saturday. Little relief from the heat is expected during the overnight hours with lows remaining in the 70s to around 80. Some relief is expected by later in the weekend as a cold front moves into Iowa. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* TEMPERATURE...Highs are expected in the 90s with dewpoints in the 70s. This is likely to lead to heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees on Thursday and Friday. Little relief is expected during the night with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

* IMPACTS...Heat-related illnesses may occur due to the prolonged period of heat and humidity.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Heat Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Dangerous Heat Today Until Saturday... .Dangerous heat is expected from today until Saturday with Friday shaping up as the hottest day. Highest temperatures and heat indices are expected across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, as well as some river valley locations. Exposure to heat for multiple days is very dangerous, especially for the elderly, children, and pets. Be sure to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts, especially if you have outdoor plans. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* TEMPERATURE...Afternoon temperatures of 90 to 95 are expected, with heat indices of 100 to 105.

* Impacts...Heat-related illnesses may occur with prolonged exposure to the heat. The elderly, children, and pets are especially at risk for heat illnesses.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Heat Advisory

Areas Affected: Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Dangerous Heat Today Until Saturday... .Dangerous heat is expected from today until Saturday with Friday shaping up as the hottest day. Highest temperatures and heat indices are expected across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, as well as some river valley locations. Exposure to heat for multiple days is very dangerous, especially for the elderly, children, and pets. Be sure to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts, especially if you have outdoor plans. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* TEMPERATURE...Afternoon temperatures of 90 to 95 are expected, with heat indices of 100 to 105.

* Impacts...Heat-related illnesses may occur with prolonged exposure to the heat. The elderly, children, and pets are especially at risk for heat illnesses.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and neighbors.