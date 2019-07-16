StormTeam 3: Severe Weather Returns Alongside Wicked Heat

Clear
Posted: Jul 16, 2019 4:41 AM
Updated: Jul 16, 2019 5:04 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

The next three days will need to be monitored carefully. Monday night's line of strong storms have set things in motion and we now see a threat for severe weather extending into Thursday. Although most of Tuesday will remain partly sunny, showers and storms will begin to balloon up during the late afternoon and early evening, ultimately encompassing the entire evening commute (and then some). We sit under a marginal risk (1 of 5) for severe development with the main threats being wind, hail, and heavy rain. For Wednesday, storms look to build both during the morning hours and afternoon/evening. A portion of the area including parts of Dodge and Olmsted County sit under a slight risk (2 of 5) with the main threats being wind, hail, and heavy rain. Thursday, timing will be in the early morning with another marginal risk in play - main threats: wind and rain.

Alongside the many chances for severe development, we'll be dealing with increasing heat and humidity. Heat indices will hit the 100s several times this week with one of the warmest days of the year moving in on Friday. An Excessive Heat Watch has been put in place across all of Iowa, set to go into effect Thursday through Saturday.

Community Events