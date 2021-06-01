StormTeam 3: Summer-like temperatures expected throughout the first week of June

Heading through the first week of June, the forecast is calling for plenty of sunshine and warmer than normal temperatures. The average high for this time of year is around 74, and we'll be seeing highs in the 80s, possibly lower 90s over the weekend. You'll also notice the humidity rising over the weekend, so it will definitely start to feel a little muggy this weekend and into next week. With the warm weather and increased humidity, we're tracking the return of thunderstorms chances for early next week.