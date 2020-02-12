Clear
StormTeam 3: Wednesday & Thursday's Weather Alerts

From Blizzard Warnings to the west to Wind Chill Warnings heading our way

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 5:29 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Several winter weather alerts can be found across the Upper Midwest this early Wednesday morning, but why? As of now, skies are pretty clear above our area, temperatures are quickly on the rise, and winds, although stronger than they've been in a while, are not alert worthy. Give it time. Come this afternoon, a strong cold front will begin to move closer to the area. This will bring a chance for light snow and stronger northwestern winds - which brings us to our first weather alert for the day. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 3pm until midnight due to the threat for a trace to 1" of fresh, blowing, snow. Visibility will be limited, white-out at times. Meanwhile to the west, a Blizzard Warning can be found due to the blowing snow. After the passing of the Winter Weather Advisory, a new threat moves in. Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories can be found across our area set to kick in at midnight until midday Thursday. Some will be waking up to wind chills near -45° Thursday morning - very dangerous cold.    

Snow followed by a dangerous chill
Community Events