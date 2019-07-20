Storm winds blow over semi on I-35 in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – High winds blew over a semi on Interstate 35 Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it was just south of Albert Lea when the semi tipped onto its side in the median ditch. The driver, Dean David Freimund, 54 of Barron, Wisconsin, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Patrol says Freimund was wearing his seat belt.

This accident happed a little before 11 am and MnDOT and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service.