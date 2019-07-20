Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Storm winds blow over semi on I-35 in Freeborn County

Driven taken to the hospital.

Posted: Jul 20, 2019 3:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – High winds blew over a semi on Interstate 35 Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it was just south of Albert Lea when the semi tipped onto its side in the median ditch. The driver, Dean David Freimund, 54 of Barron, Wisconsin, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Patrol says Freimund was wearing his seat belt.

This accident happed a little before 11 am and MnDOT and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
After a busy morning we're tracking a much calmer Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Severe WX Cut-In July 20

Image

Motocross comes to Millville

Image

Robotics demonstrations at family fun night

Image

Auditor comes to town

Image

New aquatic center being considered in Byron

Image

North Iowa Fair on a hot night

Image

Dealing with rising water levels

Image

Charles City downs Clear Lake; advances in 3A baseball districts

Image

Working in the Heat

Image

Search Continues for Missing Man

Community Events