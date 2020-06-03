Storm produced fire, flood, and a semi accident in Mower County

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. – The storm that rolled through southern Minnesota Tuesday night left its mark in Mower County.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were sent to a semi rollover on Highway 218 near Lansing just after 7 pm. They arrived to find a tractor-trailer on its side in the ditch. The driver was unharmed but told deputies he thought his semi had been picked up by the wind and dropped on its side in the ditch.

Sheriff’s deputies then had to handle some flooding on Mower County Road 20 near the interchange with I-90. Deputies arrived around 7:50 pm and provided traffic control until the water receded.

High winds then knocked a tree down across the road and partially on some powerlines in the 29000 block of 525th Avenue. Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative dealt with the situation.

And just before 9 pm, the Sheriff’s Office got a report of a power pole and transformer on fire in the 100 block of Pershing Avenue in Lyle. Deputies, Lyle police and fire, and the power company responded to the fire, which may have been started by a lightning strike. Electricity was restored to Lyle residents after a short time.