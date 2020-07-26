Storm dumps up to eight inches of rain in southern Minnesota

HENDERSON, Minn. (AP) — A storm has dumped up to 8 inches of rain in southern Minnesota and flooded some roads.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reports Highway 93 near the Minnesota River was closed Sunday morning between Henderson and Highway 169. The Star Tribune reports flash flooding also was happening on Highway 22 south of Kasota.

The National Weather Service reports around 8 inches of rain fell in the Mankato and Fairfax areas. St. Peter received around 7 inches of rain while New Ulm got 5 inches. A spotter reported a tornado northwest of Gaylord around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, but the National Weather Service says there were no reports of damage or injuries.