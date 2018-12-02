Clear

Storm dumps up to 11 inches of snow on southern Minnesota

State Patrol says hundreds of crashes were reported.

Posted: Dec. 2, 2018 1:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — People across southern Minnesota are digging out from the first major snowstorm of the season.

The National Weather Service says the storm dumped 11 inches of snow on Sherburn and near Lakefield as of Sunday morning. Winnebago reports 9 inches of snow, Mankato 8 inches and Caledonia 7. Minneapolis had nearly 3 inches.

Meteorologist Chris O'Brien at the weather service in Chanhassen says the snow band ended north of the Twin Cities.

Hundreds of crashes and spinouts were reported across Minnesota. The State Patrol says 191 crashes — none fatal — and 155 spinouts along with six jackknifed semis were reported statewide between noon and 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

Cold weather settles in after the storm moves on. Highs will be in the 20s in southern and central Minnesota this week.

The weekend will be a mess with a wintry mix and snow showers.
