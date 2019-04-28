Storm doesn't stop prom-goers from having fun

MASON CITY, Iowa - To some high school teens, it's something they look forward to all year: prom.

From asking your date, to getting ready, and deciding what to wear.

For the Newman Catholic High School prom committee, they've been working on the event that the Mason City Country Club is hosting for the last couple of months.

It's Paige Leininger's second prom; she's a part of the committee, and has had plans ready to go if the weather changed.

"If we were to move it back, what would we do? What would be cut? What's more important to us? And if we had to move it to Sunday, what time would we start?"

Fortunately, the school made the decision to not cancel or postpone it to a later day; instead, the festivities would begin an hour later due to the weather. Because of everything that goes into prom night, she adds that it's not exactly feasible to shift everything around.

"Girls have to get their hair and makeup done, you have to make sure the DJ can come, you have to talk to the country club and make sure they can provide the food and the service for us tonight. For Post-Prom, you have to try and coordinate with that because there's another board in charge of that."

Paige's mom Sarah is the designated "prom mom", and is one of many parents that are helping put together the "Great Gatsby"/"Roaring Twenties"-themed evening. The weather's impact was a concern, as well as the many details that go into prom.

"They don't always have servers here on Sunday, so we were like, 'the parents will serve the meals, I can get somebody back there to cook if you need to.'"

She did have one piece of advice for her daughter's attire.

"The problem is footwear. I suggested her Uggs. I'm not sure if she's going to follow that, but it would be more fitting for the weather."

In addition to Newman, Mason City High School, Northwood-Kensett and Nashua-Plainfield had their proms as scheduled. However, because of the weather, West Fork has postponed their prom until next weekend.