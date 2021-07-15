Storm damage reported in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - While much of North Iowa received heavy rainfall during Wednesday evening's storms, there have been reports of some storm damage.

A few corn fields near Rockford and Floyd were flattened by the high winds, with one gust reported at 75 mph in Floyd. To the northwest of the Valero Renewables refinery, a few tree branches fell on a railroad track. There are reports of two hog buildings in the county that were damaged, though there is no word yet on how many hogs were injured or killed.

An emegency operations center has been activated in the county.