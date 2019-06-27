Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Storm coverage: Check out some stunning viewer-submitted photos

Photo courtesy Karolyn in Rochester, MN.

Some viewers have captured some amazing images from Thursday's storm. Click on the gallery for more.

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 12:17 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 12:26 PM

Photo Gallery 8 Images

Some viewers have captured some amazing images from Thursday's storm. Click on the gallery for more.

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn 

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
Tracking another severe weather threat for Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Suicide Attempt Survivor Speaks in Mason City

Image

Rochesterfest 2019 Food Vendors

Image

Tracking Severe Weather for Thursday Afternoon

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking more severe weather through Thursday

Image

NL Great Plains West Division standings

Image

NIACC"s 1976 roster still missing

Image

Million Dollar Shoot Out raises funds

Image

SAW: Hannah Ausenhus

Image

Austin artist finds peace in creating pet portraits

Image

Campaign 2020: First debate

Community Events