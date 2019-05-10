Clear
Storm Team 3: Weather cooperating for fishing opener

A few pop up showers could develop by the afternoon, but most should be dry until Sunday morning.

Finally, it is here! So many folks gearing up for the Minnesota Fishing Opener on Saturday, and the weather should cooperate for most of the day.  Highs climb into the 60s with a breezy south wind and clouds at times.  With the warming, instability clouds or a pop-up shower could develop in the afternoon.  They won't be much in coverage, so if a shower does fall, it will only last a few minutes.  

Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
