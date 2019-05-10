Storm Team 3: Weather cooperating for fishing opener

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Finally, it is here! So many folks gearing up for the Minnesota Fishing Opener on Saturday, and the weather should cooperate for most of the day. Highs climb into the 60s with a breezy south wind and clouds at times. With the warming, instability clouds or a pop-up shower could develop in the afternoon. They won't be much in coverage, so if a shower does fall, it will only last a few minutes.
