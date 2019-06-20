Storm Team 3: Watch for severe storms the next two days

The next three days will be a complex setup as there's the threat of strong to severe storms, the timing and how they evolve is what we are still trying to pinpoint. There will be chances of showers and storms the rest of the Thursday. A few of the computer models are hinting at a bigger complex of thunderstorms to develop overnight and sail through Iowa and extreme southern parts of Minnesota heading into Friday morning. If this does develop, we'll have to keep an eye on strong winds and heavy rainfall. Also, it would mean storms may be less likely to do re-develop during the day with more stable air. It will have a snowball effect the rest of the weekend, and could potentially change the whole forecast. On the other hand, if storms do not kick up we may have a better chance to see storms during the day. The elevated component to these storms will give us the biggest risk of severe weather the next two days. Our humidity will be on the increase, too, which will throw fuel into the fire. A warmer week next week will send temperatures into the 80s, and 80s are possible this weekend as well.